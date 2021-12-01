Aim To Make Rajasthan AIDS-free By 2030: Health Minister

The Rajasthan government aims to make the state AIDS-free by 2030, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said on Wednesday.

Addressing a state-level function on World AIDS Day, he said people with AIDS can lead a normal life by taking medicines regularly.

“The state government is making all possible efforts to provide medical facilities to the needy and poor people. The department is benefiting people living with HIV/AIDS with various social security schemes,” Meena said.

Praising the organisations working for the welfare of AIDS patients, he said they are doing exemplary work in bringing such people into the mainstream.

The minister said the government's target is to make the state AIDS-free by 2030, an official statement quoted the minister as saying.

Through the ‘Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana’, the government is giving insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh to the people and also providing free medicines and diagnostics, Meena said.

He called upon the people of the state to come forward and get tested.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)