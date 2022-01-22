In a slight embarrassment, AIMIM's Barauli candidate Shakir Ali forgot the words to the National Anthem on Friday, while filing his nomination for UP elections. When questioned by reporters if he knew the national anthem, Ali is heard stammering and saying, "Jana Gana Mana...I remember it somewhat, it is quite old". AIMIM will contest on 100 seats in the UP assembly polls which will be held in seven phases from February 10- March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

AIMIM candidate forgets national anthem

Shakir Ali's faux pas comes days after AIMIM released its third list of candidates for the UP polls. AIMIM has fielded Vinod Jatav from Hastinapur, Imran Ansari from Meerut City, Shakir Ali from Barauli, Dilshad Ahmed from Sikandrabad, Vikas Shrivastava from Ramnagar, Rizwana from Nakur and Hafiz Waris from Kundarki. AIMIM has declared 25 candidates and is scheduled to contest on atleast 80-100 seats. Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has heavily campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, urging Muslims to elect one of their own.

Amid's Ali's embarrassment, Owaisi targetted Samajwadi Party (SP) for inducting BJP rebels into its folds. Commenting on the latest rebel - Mukhiya Gurjar, Hasanpur MLA who has quit BJP and joined SP, Owaisi termed SP as a 'washing machine' where 'Sanghis become secular'. Listing Swami Prasad Maurya, Hindu Yuva Vahini's Sunil, Owaisi said that Muslim supporters of SP are expected to sacrifice their youth for these people's 'social justice'.

सपा एक वाशिंग मशीन है जिसमें संघी सेक्युलर बन जाते हैं।मरहूम कल्याण सिंह, हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के सुनील, स्वामी प्रसाद और अब ये। उम्मीद है के मुस्लिम सपा नेता इनकी गुल-पोशी करेंगे और इनके ‘सामाजिक न्याय’ के लिए अपनी ‘जवानी क़ुर्बान’ करेंगे।बाक़ी बी-टीम का ठप्पा तो सिर्फ़ हम पर लगेगा https://t.co/jLBHjOWclk — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 21, 2022

As polls near, BJP has seen a slew of defections to SP. Sitting ministers - Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chaudhary, and MLAs Dharam Singh Saini, Avtar Singh Bhadana joined the Samajwadi party, claiming that BJP was ignoring the OBC community. However, SP too has faced defections as Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined BJP. Congress MLAs and BSP MLAs too have been seeing an exodus of leaders to SP.

UP poll campaign

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. AIMIM has announced it will contest on 100 seats.