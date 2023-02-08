All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government on minority rights.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Owaisi said, "Is it not right that your own 75th NSSO data says that 25% of Muslim children drop out because of lack of money? Is it not right that the gross attendance ratio of Muslims is higher than else, is it not right that Muslims have the lowest enrollment?"

Adding further he said, "This is their love for the minorities and Muslims? Is it not right that they decreased the budget for minorities? The Modi government does not want Muslim children to get an education and strengthen the country."

'Will govt put a ban on watermelon?': Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also spoke on the colour controversy and said that the Gulbarga railway station was coloured green but it was later changed saying it was the 'colour of Muslims'.

"The government will remove the green colour from the tricolour? Is the green colour belongs to Muslims? Will the govt put a ban on watermelon and pass an order stating that only Nagpur-grown oranges will be eaten?" the AIMIM chief questioned the government.

"You talk about women empowerment. If Bilkis Bano was not Muslim, she would have got justice. She is fighting for 20 years but she is not getting justice because her name is Bilkis Bano," Owaisi said. The Hyderabad MP also targeted the Centre saying the that the PM should speak on the border issue with China.