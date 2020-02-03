AIMIM Chief Owaisi Accuses Govt Of Oppressing Students, Asserts "We Are With Jamia"

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched an unsparing attack against the BJP-led government over the multiple gun attacks in Delhi, days ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital. On Monday the Hyderabad MP, Owaisi, in the Lok Sabha proclaimed that the Opposition was standing in solidarity with the students of Jamia. In addition, questioned if the government was left with any 'shame'.

In the Parliament, Owaisi said, "I want to tell this government that we are with the students of Jamia. This government is oppressing students. Do they know one student lost his eye? Daughters were beaten. Don't they have any shame? They are beating kids, they are firing bullets. Sack such a Vice-Chancellor (VC)."

Chants of 'Shame, Shame!' were raised in the Lok Sabha, after MoS Finance Anurag Thakur began speaking. On Monday, the Opposition Parliamentarians raised 'Goli marna band karo' slogans in the Lower House of the Parliament against senior BJP leader and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur in contrast to his controversial comments.

Drowning Thakur's speech, the Opposition leaders protested against the BJP leader's 'shoot the traitors' remark by raising slogans. Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Anurag Thakur was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. In a vide, the Union Minister was heard shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari.

Jamia Shooting

A day after the controversial sloganeering, two shooting incidents occurred in Delhi--one near Jamia Islamia University on Martyrs Day and another one near Shaheen Bagh on Saturday. A gunman, identifying himself as 'Rambhakt Gopal' shot a student of Jamia as protesters were marching to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat. In the video, the young man was seen walking with a gun, amid heavy-security of the Delhi Police, saying, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you."

In December, a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) turned violent, which led to the Delhi Police using tear gas and resorting to lathi change on students. Delhi Police entered the university and detained several students.

