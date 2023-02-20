AIMIM Chief Owaisi Says Delhi Residence Pelted With Stones By Miscreants

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in the national capital was allegedly attacked by unidentified miscreants on Sunday night (19th February), said Delhi Police.

Soon after the incident took place the AIMIM Chief filed a police complaint alleging that stones were pelted at his Delhi residence by some unknown miscreants.

“My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately,” tweeted Owaisi.

According to the AIMIM chief, this is the fourth such incident to occur at his residence.

My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately pic.twitter.com/vOkHl8IcNH — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

Delhi Police's intervention and Owaisi's demand

After receiving information, a team of Delhi police under the command of Additional DCP went to his home and gathered evidence.

"This is the fourth time such an attack has taken place. The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately. It is conceived that such acts of vandalism are happening in such a high-security zone," Owaisi said in his complaint.

"Immediate action must be taken, and the culprits should be arrested at the earliest," he added.