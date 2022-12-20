Last Updated:

AIMIM Corporator's Nephew Stabbed To Death By Unknown Assailants In Telangana; Probe On

AIMIM corporator's nephew in Telangana was stabbed to death by unknown assailants following a heated argument in the early hours of Tuesday.

AIMIM

In Telangana, a man was attacked at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator's office and later scummed to his injuries.

As per the sources, the man identified as an AIMIM corporator's nephew was stabbed by unknown assailants following a heated argument. He received severe injuries after which he was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The incident took place at the AIMIM Corporator's office at Lalitha Bagh in Hyderabad's Old City in the early morning of Tuesday.

MD Amjad Ali, the inspector of Bhavani Nagar, told ANI that the nephew of an AIMIM corporator was attacked by an unknown person. "An unknown person attacked the nephew of an AIMIM corporator at the AIMIM Corporator's office at Lalitha Bagh in Hyderabad's Old City. He later died in the hospital," he said. 

ACP S Reddy, Santosh Nagar further informed that the boy was getting treatment in Owaisi hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. They received inputs that two persons attacked the deceased with a sharp-edged knife. The probe is underway 

