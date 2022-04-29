AIMIM Invites Raj Thackeray For An Iftar Party Before Hotly-anticipated Aurangabad Rally

Amid the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiyaz Jaleel has invited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackery to an Iftar party. Jaleel said that Raj Thackeray should attend the Iftar event with him before his Aurangabad rally on May 1.

"Raj Thackeray should come to us to have an Iftar party. He is coming here on May 1. Raj Thackeray ji should come here for Iftar party before the rally. Being the MP of Aurangabad, I am saying this," Jaleel said.

The AIMIM leader's statement comes ahead of Raj Thackeray's highly-anticipated rally in Aurangabad on May 1 before the MNS leader's May 3 ultimatum, wherein he urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques by the proclaimed date or listen to Hanuman Chalisa being played at a 'higher volume.'

"Loudspeakers in Mosques should be shut till May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," he had announced.

The political situation in Maharashtra turned worse after Independent leaders - MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana decided to back Raj Thackeray's cause and pledged to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' family residence. The announcement followed a strong protest by Shiv Sena, the arrest of the politician couple, and the slapping of sedition charges against them.

Raj Thackeray slams Maha CM, praises Yogi

As the date inches closer, Raj Thackeray on Thursday slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray using a new 'Bhogi vs Yogi' jibe. Lauding Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's loudspeaker crackdown, he expressed hope that "good sense" will prevail in his state as well.

Before the row could make its way to UP, the Yogi Adityanath-led government took swift steps to remove all unauthorized loudspeakers from both temples and mosques and limit the volume of others without discrimination. So far, 21,963 loudspeakers have been removed in UP, while volumes of 42,332 loudspeakers have been reduced. Over 40,000 religious leaders in the state were consulted in chappals as a part of the confidence-building measure. As per Republic inputs, Raj Thackeray may share the stage with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the first week of June, at Ayodhya.