AIMIM MP Celebrates Cancellation Of Lockdown With Followers Flouting Norms

In a shocking incident, AIMIM MP Imitiaz Jaleel was caught on camera celebrating the cancellation of lockdown in Aurangabad and the nearby areas, with a crowd of followers. He was not wearing a mask, just like the many others in the crowd, and also, no social distancing was maintained.

When pulled up for his negligence, the MP first tried to justify saying that he had tried convincing the people to go home outlining, "right now is not the time to celebrate", but later, he very conveniently tried to shift the blame by saying, "I can show you visuals where PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minster Amit Shah are addressing rallies in West Bengal and other poll-bound regions without wearing masks."

BJP has filed a complaint against the MP. The complaint reads, "On one hand he opposes the lockdown and on the other, he conspires to increase the number of cases. Nobody in his procession was wearing a mask, not even he himself. A case should be registered against him"

Lockdown cancelled in Aurangabad

Meanwhile, the lockdown which was imposed from March 30 in Aurangabad at present stands cancelled. The news of the cancellation of the lockdown that was supposed to be in effect till April 9, was communicated to the media by the

Collector of the district Sunil Chauhan. He said, "We have discussed with NGOs, other organizations and political associations, it was also discussed with the government and the lockdown which was scheduled from 12:00 pm till April 9, has been cancelled".

"We have submitted a proposal regarding lockdown to the government. Revised guidelines will be presented soon," the District Collector added.

Aurangabad, which is one of the 10 districts identified by the Union Health Ministry for having the highest number of coronavirus cases, had decided to impose a 10-day long lockdown to curtail the spread of the virus, which was cancelled due to public resentment, as per reports.

COVID tally in Maharashtra

As per data released by the Health Department, Maharashtra, in the last 24 hours, registered 27,918 fresh COVID-19 cases, swelling the total number of active cases in the State to 3.4 lakh. The cumulative count has surged to 27,73,436. The fatalities reported stand at 139, taking the total death toll to 54,422.