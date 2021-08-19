Imtiaz Jaleel, an AIMIM MP, and 24 others were charged with allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols while protesting against the relocation of a proposed sports institution from Aurangabad to Pune in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, The police had filed a complaint under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188, 269, and 270.

AIMIM Aurangabad MP booked for violating COVID norms

He noted, "I want to clearly say this to the police department that may register 50 such cases, but I will protest and keep fighting for the cause of the people undeterred."

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Jaleel organised a demonstration in front of the Divisional Commissioner's office on August 15 by raising black flags, purportedly without wearing masks. He noted, "We staged a protest against a minister on August 15 over Zilla's development. Later, I was informed a police case was registered against me and 24 others."

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways Raosaheb Danve was recently received by a large audience, according to AIMIM MP, as shown in video footage. The Aurangabad MP stated, "I urge police to also register cases against ministers including Raosaheb Danve for gathering people."

Protest against MVA govt

Earlier this month, the BJP had also protested against the shifting of the venue of the proposed International Sports University from Aurangabad to Pune. The local unit of the BJP, led by MLA Atul Save, staged the protest in front of the district collectorate and raised slogans against the ruling MVA government.

Save had said, "Because Pune already has various sports-related facilities, the previous BJP-led government chose Aurangabad as the location for the International Sports University. We will not allow this injustice at any cost, and we request that the institution be established only in Aurangabad."

Pankaj Bharsakhale, a BJP functionary who oversees a number of sports-related organisations, had claimed that the previous administration not only awarded land for the International Sports University at Karodi near Aurangabad but also approved funding for preparatory construction.

(with ANI inputs)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI