AIMIM Slams Maharashtra Govt's Move To Rename Aurangabad; Calls It 'dirty Politics'

'Marta kya nahi karta', was AIMIM's response to the Maharashtra Cabinet's approval to rename Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Hyderabad-based party's Imtiaz Jaleel pointed out that decision was taken to rename Aurangabad by the Uddhav Thackeray, knowing that his 'government would fall, and the Chief Ministership would go' after the floor test.

"As far as I remember, 20-25 years back it was announced that Aurangabad would be renamed, and in the years that passed, it was just used as an election issue, as a political agenda. Today, that they have finally taken the decision to rename it to Sambhajinagar, I want to tell Uddhav Ji, Shiv Sena that you cannot change history, all you can do is change the name," said Jaleel.

'MVA Indulging in dirty politics': AIMIM leader

Accusing the MVA government of indulging in dirty politics, the Member of Parliament further said, "It is the people who will decide, whether the name would be Aurangabad or Sambhajinagar. What are you going to get by doing this? If while leaving you would have said that you will solve the water supply issue...For 8-10 days, people do not get water here. Your workers have just looted the people, and today, they are celebrating, and dancing."

Among the 11th-hour decisions was the change of name of Aurangabad to 'Sambhajinagar' and Osmanabad to 'Dharashiv'. Also, approval to rename the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after local leader D B Patil. After the decisions were taken, the Shiv Sena supremo delivered a farewell-esque speech. Thackeray as the Chief Minister hailed the Maha Vikas Aghadi for doing ''good work'' in the 2.5 years of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joining hands in 2019.

"I received the support of Congress and NCP but unfortunately, I didn't get the support of my own party's (Shiv Sena) people," the CM said, thanking everyone.

Republic has learnt that Thackeray may step down from the Chief Ministership, to avoid the floor test. Earlier in the day, the CM received a letter from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, asking the government to face a floor test and prove the majority by convening a special session of the state legislature on June 30. As per the letter, the floor test must start at 11 am and conclude by 5 pm.

A plea was moved in the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor’s directions. The apex court has heard all the sides, and is to announce its order at 9 pm.