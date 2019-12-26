AIMIM Slams SDPI-PFI For Alleged Role In Anti-CAA Violence, Backs UP Police Probe

Condemning the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI)'s alleged role in instigating violence amid the anti-CAA protests, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, on Thursday said that any kind of rioting was not acceptable. He backed the Uttar Pradesh government's probe into the two political outfits but said that police who had allegedly attacked Jamia Millia students should also be investigated. He also questioned what steps the government was getting compensation from these police officers too.

AIMIM backs SDPI-PFI probe

"Any kind of violence is condemnable. Any kind of rioting, they are not from us, they are from Godse. If the police are arresting some people, let them go ahead with their investigation. But the government should look into those police officers who entered Jamia and assaulted students studying in the library, praying namaz and used tear gas on them," he said.

He added, "I would like the government of the day, to arrest police officers who assaulted those who were in no way connected to the protests. We have the constitutional right to protest peacefully. You have taken compensation from civilians, what steps will you take to get compensation fro these police officers?"

UP probes into SDPI-PFI links in CAA violence

Earlier in the day, Republic TV had found that the SDPI and PFI had come under the scanner of the police for their alleged role in instigating violence. This pertains mainly to the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru. As per sources, the SDPI began hiring activists a month in advance from November 1 onwards. Thereafter, pamphlets were distributed among the Muslim community spreading falsehoods about the CAA. For instance, the pamphlets stated that property rights would be snatched, bank accounts would be closed and so forth. Muslims were exhorted to gather in large numbers and asked to fight after Friday prayers.

PFI state president arrested

The PFI and SDPI are believed to be closely associated with each other. SDPI has also formally contested elections in the past. So far, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 20 PFI/SDPI workers including the PFI state president Nur Hasan. A total of 317 people have been arrested while 79 FIRs have been registered. Meanwhile, the BJP Karnataka state president has stated that a ban on PFI and SDPI is being contemplated after their perceived involvement in the Mangaluru violence. UP police has also revealed that 'outsiders from Bangladesh and Kashmir' were allegedly involved in violence.

Anti-CAA protests in UP

Violence has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh for the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 18 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. Internet still remains snapped in several districts in UP as protest continues. UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 925 to date. The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

