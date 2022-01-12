AIMIM’s Biryani Party To Woo Voters In Muzaffarnagar Breaches COVID Norms; Cases Lodged

Workers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party held a biryani party in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday to woo voters. According to reports, dozens of people had gathered at the meeting to eat biryani.

However, the act to lure voters didn't go down well with officials. Cases have been registered against dozens of activists, including AIMIM district chairman Intazar, for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and COVID-19 protocols.

Intazar and 23 other party workers were held under Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Disease Control Act for their public meeting at a village in Muzaffarnagar, SHO Anand Dev Mishra said.

However, Intazar said that they did not organise a public meeting there but party workers had assembled for a ticket to contest the assembly polls in the state.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases to elect members for the 403-member House. The first five phases of polling will take place on February 10, 14, 20, 23 and 27, respectively. The last two phases will be held on March 2 and 7, 2022. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022.

Successive governments in Uttar Pradesh neglected Muslims: Owaisi

Last week, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh have been neglected by successive governments and accused political parties of making false promises to the community to garner votes.

"The minorities in Uttar Pradesh have been misused by all political parties and injustice has been done with them," he alleged, adding that no government has fulfilled the promises made to them.

Owaisi said that he got a report prepared on the backwardness of minorities with the help of scholars and added he would want all political parties, and voters to read it and decide for themselves.

Image: PTI, Unsplash