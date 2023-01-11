After Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat sparked a row with ''Muslims have nothing to fear in India, but they must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy' remark, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has taken a swipe at Bhagwat asserting 'who is Mohan to give Muslims a permission to live in India or follow our faith?'

Evoking a political slugfest, Bhagwat said, Muslims have nothing to fear in India but they must abandon their claim of supremacy. “The simple truth is this – Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy,” he said.

#BREAKING | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sparks row with 'Muslim have nothing to fear' remark; AIMIM chief Owaisi hits back.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/H0D73K2MNO — Republic (@republic) January 11, 2023

AIMIM chief Owaisi hits back

Slamming RSS chief's remark, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owais said, "We are Indians because Allah willed it. How dare he put conditions on our citizenship? We are not here to adjust our faith or please a bunch of alleged celibates in Nagpur."

He further said, "There are enough Hindus who feel the boisterous rhetoric of Supremacy of RSS, leave alone how every minority feels. You can not say Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for the world if you are busy building divides in your own country."

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi further questioned, "Why does PM hug all Muslim leaders of other countries but is never seen hugging a single Muslim in his own country? What is this awakening and war stuff if not rhetoric and hate speech?"

"Mohan says there is no external threat to India. Sanghis have been whining about the bogey of internal enemies and state of war for decades and their own Swayamsevak in Lok Kalyan Marg says 'na koi ghusa hai'. Why this 'chori' for China and 'seenazori' for fellow citizens? If we are indeed at war, has Swayamsevak sarkar been sleeping for 8+ years? RSS’s ideology is a threat to India’s future. The sooner Indians recognise the real 'internal enemies', the better it will be," Owaisi said. He further asserted that no decent society can tolerate such hatred and radicalism in the name of religion.

Mohan Bhagwat's remark

In an interview with the RSS-affiliated magazines -- Organiser and Panchjanya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that Muslims have nothing to fear in India, but they must abandon their 'boisterous rhetoric of supremacy'.

"The simple truth is this – Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to Muslims living today in Bharat. If they wish to stick to their faith, they can. If they want to return to the faith of their ancestors, they may. It is entirely their choice. There is no such stubbornness among Hindus. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy,” he said.

He further said, "We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together- they must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here- whether a Hindu or a communist- must give up this logic."