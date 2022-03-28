AIMPLB Challenges Karnataka HC's Hijab Verdict In SC; 'Direct Effect On Muslim Women'

In a crucial development, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board moved the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court's Hijab verdict dated March 15. In the Special Leave Petition filed by two Muslim women and the AIMPLB, it has been argued that the HC proceeded with erroneous reasons to decide the matter.

The plea stressed that the 4 issues "wrongly" framed by the Karnataka HC did not delve into whether it was necessary to consider the doctrine of essential religious practice when the petitioners have asserted their fundamental rights.

Moreover, it maintained that the idea of bringing uniformity cannot be placed on such a high pedestal, which amounts to negation of other constitutional rights of different groups. Alleging that curbs on wearing Hijab are a case of direct discrimination against Muslim girls, the petitioners contended that the judgment ignores the doctrine of reasonable accommodation. Moreover, the petition also claimed that the High Court verdict presented an erroneous understanding of the Islamic texts, particularly the Holy Quran.

The Hijab verdict

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. It was hearing the plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam.

In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

The judgment observed, "There is absolutely no material placed on record to prima facie show that wearing of hijab is a part of an essential religious practice in Islam and that the petitioners have been wearing hijab from the beginning. This apart, it can hardly be argued that hijab being a matter of attire, can be justifiably treated as fundamental to Islamic faith. It is not that if the alleged practice of wearing hijab is not adhered to, those not wearing hijab become the sinners, Islam loses its glory and it ceases to be a religion."

"Young students are able to readily grasp from their immediate environment, differentiating lines of race, region, religion, language, caste, place of birth, etc. The aim of the regulation is to create a ‘safe space’ where such divisive lines should have no place and the ideals of egalitarianism should be readily apparent to all students alike. Adherence to dress code is a mandatory for students," it elaborated.