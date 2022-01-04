Last Updated:

AIMPLB Gets Darul Uloom's Backing In Surya Namaskar Row; 'against India's Constitution'

The Darul Uloom joined the AIMPLB in objecting to the Centre's move of organizing the 'Surya Namaskar' program in schools to mark the 75th year of Independence.

AIMPLB

The Darul Uloom joined the  All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in objecting to the Centre's order to organize the 'Surya Namaskar' program in schools to mark the 75th year of Independence. Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

In a video released by Darul Uloom, cleric S Nizami affirmed that the Consitution has given every Indian the right to follow their religion. "This right cannot be taken away by any government. If it is, then it will be a violation of our Fundamental rights. In my opinion, in India people believing in all religions stay together, and they all practice in preach in ways described by their religion." 

"In any institution, giving priority to the customs and traditions of one religion is against the Constitution. This is what we strongly condemn the directives passed by the Central government to organize the 'Surya Namaskar' program in schools," he further said, adding that Muslims should also be included in these decisions. 

'AIMPLB says Islam does not allow Surya Namaskar'

Just a day ago, the Ministry of AYUSH launched the Surya Namaskar program with the aim to create a culture of fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Yogasana. The programme has been launched to celebrate 75 years of India's independence and is part of the government's "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". The initiative was launched by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Hyderabad.

"For those who can participate in the project, the yogic practice of Surya Namaskar which literally means 'sun salutation’ is slated for 21 days for 13 times a day. The project will last from 1 January–20 February 2022," the government said in a statement.

Thereafter, the AIMPLB opposed the program, saying 'Surya Namaskar' is a form of Surya puja (worship of the sun) and Islam does not allow it. Defying all logic, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of AIMPLB said in a statement that India is a secular nation and the customs of the majority community cannot be 'imposed' on all religions. He called on Muslim students to boycott the Surya Namaskar program.

Worshipping the Sun as a deity is not allowed in Islam and other religions. Therefore the government should withdraw the order while respecting the secular values ​​of the Constitution. If the government has to organize any program in schools on Independence Day, then it should organize a program of songs and music related to patriotism so that people of all religions can take part in it. Such a program should not be organized in schools that people of other religions face trouble in participating," the statement read. 

