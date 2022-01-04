The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday opposed the directive of the Central government to organize the 'Surya Namaskar' program in schools to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day. The program is being organised in schools across the country between January 1 to 7 to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. However, the AIMPLB has opposed the move, saying 'Surya Namaskar' is a form of Surya puja (worship of the sun) and Islam does not allow it.

Defying all logic, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of AIMPLB said in a statement that India is a secular nation and the customs of the majority community cannot be 'imposed' on all religions. He called on Muslim students to boycott the Surya Namaskar program.

"Worshiping the Sun as a deity is not allowed in Islam and other religions. Therefore the government should withdraw the order while respecting the secular values ​​of the Constitution. If the government has to organize any program in schools on Independence Day, then it should organize a program of songs and music related to patriotism so that people of all religions can take part in it. Such a program should not be organized in schools that people of other religions face trouble in participating," the statement read.

Citing Islamic rules, he called upon the Muslim students to refrain from participating in the Surya Namaskar program.

Ayush Ministry launches Surya Namaskar challenge

The Ministry of AYUSH on Monday launched the Surya Namaskar program with an aim to create a culture of fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Yogasana. Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the initiative is in line with the tribute to 75 years of India's independence "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". He also laid the foundation stone of the Heartfulness International Yoga academy in Hyderabad.

The '75 crores Suryanamaskar challenge' also aims at creating the largest congregational Surya Namaskar event with each participant also receiving a certificate upon completing the 21-day Suryanamaskar challenger.