AIMPLB Opposes UCC, Urges People To Send Response To Law Commission

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has come forward to express its opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by releasing a letter accompanied by a barcode. The AIMPLB is urging people to cast their vote and make their voices heard regarding this matter.

Amidst a growing sentiment to implement the Uniform Civil Code, which aims to establish a common set of laws for all citizens, disregarding their religious and cultural backgrounds, the Law Commission of India has sought public opinion on the matter in urban areas of the country. The AIMPLB believes that it is crucial to respond on a large scale and voice opposition to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

Muslim Board provides link for individuals' direct response to Law Commission

To facilitate this process, the AIMPLB has provided a link through which individuals can send their responses directly to the Law Commission. The method is simple, click on the link provided below, and upon opening the email, the person will find the necessary content. The person's name has to be included and finally the "send" button must be clicked to ensure that the response reaches the Law Commission.

The AIMPLB, representing the interests of the Muslim community, emphasises the need to protect religious and cultural freedoms. They have argued that the imposition of a Uniform Civil Code would infringe upon these fundamental rights and undermine the autonomy of diverse religious and cultural practices in India.

UCC, an old subject of debate in India

The issue of the Uniform Civil Code has long been a subject of debate in the country. Proponents argue that it would promote equality and social cohesion, while critics contend that it could jeopardize the rights and traditions of minority communities. The AIMPLB's letter and call for public response reflect the ongoing discussions and differing opinions surrounding the UCC.

It remains to be seen how the public will respond to the AIMPLB's appeal and whether the Law Commission will consider the feedback in shaping its recommendations regarding the Uniform Civil Code. The debate on this issue is likely to continue as various stakeholders express their concerns and advocate for their respective positions.

'UCC does not interfere with religious practices', says BJP's Dushyant Gautam

The debate over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India has prompted different perspectives and reactions from various stakeholders. Dushyant Gautam, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stated in an interview with Republic TV that the UCC does not interfere with religious practices and traditions. He emphasised that people can continue to follow their respective traditions under the UCC, and accused certain individuals of spreading misinformation and trying to create unrest in society. Gautam highlighted that the UCC is part of the BJP's manifesto and has received support from the people. He also pointed out that some people who are opposing the UCC were also against the ban on triple talaq.

'AIMPLB attempting to inluence UCC implementation', says VHP's Vinod Bansal

Vinod Bansal, a spokesperson for the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), expressed concerns about the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and its opposition to the UCC. Bansal criticised the AIMPLB for its alleged radical, separatist, and anti-national mindset. He accused the AIMPLB of attempting to influence the UCC implementation process through the release of a QR code soliciting suggestions against the UCC. Bansal suggested that the Law Commission should exercise caution when considering the feedback from organizations like AIMPLB, as he believed they were trying to sabotage the process. He also accused the AIMPLB of having an anti-women mindset, emphasizing that the UCC aims to provide equal rights to women.