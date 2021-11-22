AIMPLB Opposes Uniform Civil Code Amid HC Prod; Says 'not Useful' For Multi-faith Nation

Despite the Allahabad High Court calling upon the Centre to implement the Uniform Civil Code, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) opposed it. In a resolution passed during its 27th General Body meet, AIMPLB asserted that the UCC was not useful for a multi-faith country like India. Contending that it was antithetical to the right to practice religion as enshrined in the Constitution, it warned the Centre against any attempt to impose the UCC directly or indirectly.

The resolution mentioned, "India is a multi-faith country, and every citizen is guaranteed to practice and profess his faith and religious beliefs, and to act on and preach the same". It added, “Uniform Civil Code is neither suitable nor useful for such a vast multi-religious country like India. Any attempt in this direction is discordant with the fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution".

Allahabad HC's green signal for UCC

In a key development on November 18, the Allahabad HC stressed that the Uniform Civil Code is mandatorily required. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In all these pleas, one of the parties to the marriage converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus, they apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community. Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution. A part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution, Article 44 reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India".

Justice Suneet Kumar observed, "The piecemeal attempts of Courts to bridge the gap between personal laws cannot take the place of a common civil code. Justice to all is a far more satisfactory way of dispensing justice than justice from case to case. The Court has its limitations and cannot embark the activist role of providing a civil code. The Parliament has to step in and initiate the process of enacting the UCC by appointing a committee, and/or, making a reference to the Law Commission."

"A common civil code will help the cause of national integration by removing disparate loyalties to laws which have conflicting ideologies. No community is likely to bell the cat by making gratuitous concessions on this issue. It is the State which is charged with the duty of securing a uniform civil code for the citizens of the country and, unquestionably, it has the legislative competence to do so," the order elaborated.