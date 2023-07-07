AIMPLB Proposes To Open Shariat Schools; 'Report On UCC Submitted To Law Commission'

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on July 6 announced the opening of Shariat schools amid the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) debate. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for the UCC, the Muslim Body openly opposed its implementation alleging that it will endanger the religion. The board has now proposed to open Shariat schools popularly known as Madrasas across Muslim-dominated areas. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has already opened schools in Delhi and UP's Muzzafarnagar and has now set a target of setting up 50 to 60 Madrasas.

AIMPLB proposes to open Shariat schools

The AIMPLB has also submitted a letter to the Law Commission rejecting the implementation and has urged the people to cast their vote against the move. The law commission has asked for an honest opinion from the people of the country on whether the UCC should be implemented.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, AIMPLB spokesperson Qasim Rasool Ilyas said, "The Law Commission has asked the opinions of all the religious organisations and individuals. AIMPLB had earlier held a meeting with its legal committee and asked it to prepare a report. The reports were presented in front of our elite members on Wednesday and after their approval, we submitted them to the Law Commission."

He further said, "We might meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as we are already meeting several political parties. We have already held talks with Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge."

The AIMPLB, representing the interests of the Muslim community, emphasises the need to protect religious and cultural freedoms. They have argued that the imposition of a Uniform Civil Code would infringe upon these fundamental rights and undermine the autonomy of diverse religious and cultural practices in India.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board of influencing people against the UCC. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that while the Law Commission has asked for citizen's opinion, the AIMPLB is manipulating people to file negative feedback rejecting UCC.

“The Law Commission has asked the people of the country for honest opinions on UCC. The AIMPLB is trying to manipulate people with its extremist and communal approach. Its general secretary is urging people to copy-paste the standard reply formulated by AIMPLB. They have in fact published a letter with a QR code that opens a link and directs the user to send a premeditated rejection letter,” he said. “The AIMPLB is trying to impose its anti-women approach on people of this country.”

Uniform Civil Code

The Uniform Civil Code refers to a set of laws that applies to all citizens of a country, regardless of religion, caste, or ethnicity. The UCC will combine the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Indian Divorce Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act and Indian Christian Marriages Act. Currently, different religions in India are under different personal laws. It would eliminate discrimination and promote gender equality.