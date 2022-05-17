AIMPLB Questions Gyanvapi Survey, Terms It An 'attempt To Create Communal Disharmony'

Following the sealing of parts of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after claims of 'Shivling' being found during a survey, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board has termed the development as being “unfair”. Terming it an “attempt to create communal disharmony”, the mosque management committee said it was against the law. The Gyanvapi mosque management committee has approached the Supreme Court against the Varanasi civil court’s decision.

A mosque management committee spokesperson on Monday disputed the claims of a ‘Shivling’ being found close to the “wazookhana”, a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz, and said that the object found was part of a “fountain”. He further claimed that the lawyers representing the mosque committee were not fully heard before the order to seal the provinces was pronounced. The AIMPLB disagreed with the order and said that it was a matter of constitutional rights.

AIMPLB calls Gyanvapi survey case a conspiracy to create communal disharmony

In a statement issued late Monday night, AIMPLB general secretary Khalid Saifullah Rahmani termed the development a conspiracy to create communal disharmony. “The Gyanvapi mosque is a mosque and will remain a mosque. The attempt to term it a temple is nothing more than a conspiracy to create communal disharmony. It is a matter of constitutional rights and is against the law,” Rahmani said.

“In 1937, in the case of Deen Mohammad Vs State Secretary, the court had decided on the basis of oral testimony and documents that this entire compound (Gyanvapi mosque complex) belongs to the Muslim Waqf and Muslims have the right to offer namaz in it,” he said while adding that the court had also decided that how much area is of the mosque and of the temple.

“Then in 1991, the Places of Worship Act was passed by Parliament, which states that the places of worship as they were in 1947 will be maintained in the same condition. Even in the Babri Masjid judgment, it was said that now all places of worship places will be under this law,” he added. The AIMPLB general secretary went on to add that the claims of the mosque being a temple should have been immediately rejected by the court instead of ordering the survey. The Gyanvapi mosque management committee has approached the Supreme Court against the civil court’s decision.

AIMPLB raises questions on the Court

Meanwhile, Mohammad Suleman, a founding member of AIMPLB reiterated the board’s statement and rubbished the survey. “The survey was not needed. The parliament passed the places of worship act, in 1991 with the consent of all. No court has the right to hear such a petition after the act,” he said.

“This seems like a political drama. Even the sessions court seems to be the part of the drama,” Suleman said while slamming the court order sealing parts of the mosque. “Any tampering with this status is not correct. That is why the parliament passed this law. What's happening now looks like a pre-planned plot. No court has the right to hear such a petition after the act,” the AIMPLB founding member said raising questions on the Varanasi Court.

'It's a fountain, not Shivling': Owaisi

Earlier on Monday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also said that the 'Shivling found' inside the mosque complex is a fountain. Asserting that every Masjid has a fountain, he asked why the claim was not raised by the court's commissioner. This came after Owaisi said that Muslims are not ready to lose another mosque.

"Baba has not been found. Masjid committee is saying that it's a fountain, not Shivling. Every masjid has this fountain. Why the claim was not raised by the commissioner of the Court? The order of sealing the spot is a violation of the 1991 Act. It's an attack on Muslims. The Court commissioner didn't say anything. They didn't submit the survey report and court-ordered barricading of the site. Is it a joke?" Owaisi asked while speaking to ANI.

(With agency inputs)

Image: FACEBOOK/ PTI