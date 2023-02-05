AIMPLB Rejects Uniform Civil Code; Says It 'endangers Religion', Calls It 'unacceptable'

After a key meeting, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday, February 5, said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not needed and demanded that it should not be implemented in the country. The board alleged that the UCC endangered religion.

"UCC is not accepted and shouldn't be implemented in the country. We are against UCC because people from different religions are living in this nation in harmony since time immortal. Any law that makes people act against their religion and beliefs is detrimental," an AIMPLB member said.

Reacting to the development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anila Singh said that those who play appeasement politics and victim card will never like UCC to come in.

"The right authorities and government are capable enough to decide whether UCC is required in the country or not... When India is one nation, why this discrimination? Shouldn't every religion have equal laws? Those who want to play appeasement politics and play the victim card will never like UCC to be implemented in the country," she told Republic Media Network.

The meeting, which was also attended by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, was organised at the Islamic Seminary Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow. The AIMPLB has 51 executive members including AIMIM chief Owaisi.

Prior to the meeting, AIMPLB Member Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said that issues faced by the community including conversion and the Gyanvapi case would also be discussed.

About UCC

The Uniform Civil Code refers to a set of laws that applies to all citizens of a country, regardless of religion, caste, or ethnicity. The UCC will combine the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Indian Divorce Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act and Indian Christian Marriages Act. Currently, different religions in India are under different personal laws. It would eliminate discrimination and promote gender equality.