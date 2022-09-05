AIMPLB Targets Hijab-clad Women Celebrating Onam In Kerala School; 'Ideology, Not Dress'

After a video of Hijab-clad girls celebrating Onam went viral, a regressive statement was made by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday, September 5. AIMPLB's Asma Zehra Tayeba calling the Hijab a 'symbol of modesty and chastity, said that the scarf was being 'misused and misrepresented' by girls.

AIMPLB's regressive, misogynist statement

The video is about a school in Kerala, where celebrations were on for Onam-an annual Malayali harvest festival. Rejoicing over the festival drawn from the Hindu culture, the girls from the Muslim community with Hijabs on can be seen dancing to Malayali songs, putting on display a testimony of communal harmony.

While many on Twitter lauded the act, Tayeba, who heads the Muslim Women Development Society, Hyderabad, took to the microblogging site and wrote, "Hijab Misused and Misrepresented. Hijab is a Symbol of Modesty and Chastity. Dancing wearing Hijab defeats its Very Purpose. Hijab is not Just a Dress it's a Concept and Ideology which ensures Safety of Woman."

Past regressive comments

Pertinently, when the Hijab row snowballed, with petitions reaching the Karnataka High Court which ruled that wearing the scarf 'was not an essential practice' and upheld a state government order on adhering to uniforms in educational institutions, a few Muslim women had come forward to hail the order.

Slamming the women, Tayeba had written, "MUSLIM WOMEN ORGANISATIONS across India have termed the Court Verdict on #HIJAB as UNACCEPTABLE. Who are these "MUSLIM WOMEN" welcoming the Verdict is known to everyone. Hijab is Essential Religious Practice of Islam. These Women Personal Law Board has no connection with Muslims!"

Image: Republic World