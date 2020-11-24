AIMTC Requests ‘urgent Clarification’ From Maharashtra Govt On New COVID-19 Guidelines

In light of a recent order which allows people with negative COVID-19 test report to enter into the state of Maharashtra, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on November 24 sought urgent clarity from the Maharashtrian government regarding the movement of commercial vehicle drivers who frequently travel IN & OUT of the State. In a letter addressed to CM Uddhav Thackeray, the AIMTC stated that the recent order, issued by Maha government, “lacks clarity”. The apex body of the transporters also said that the new rule might disrupt the entire supply of chain in the northern and western belt of the nation.

Amid the surge in new coronavirus cases in the state, the Maha government on Monday had announced that a COVID negative report from an RT-PCR test will be needed for people travelling to Maharashtra from Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Goa. The rules will cover passengers on both flights and trains, who have to show the negative test results before boarding.

“Passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and go to their home to recuperate," the notification read.

Order might ‘disrupt’ supply chain

As the government did not mention anything about the commercial drivers, the AIMTC noted that the rules lack clarity on the drivers and crew members of commercial vehicles. In the letter, the officials noted that they carry edibles, food grains, fruits, vegetables, other essential items, including medicines. AIMTC also added that in some instances they even carry raw material and infrastructural projects and industries, project machinery, export-import consignment etc.

“These crew members make frequent and multiple trips into Maharashtra and everytime they will have to get RT- PCR test done and the cost has to be borne by them. This will be a cumbersome and delaying process for them thus making the vehicle operators reluctant to travel to the State of Maharashtra and the entire supply chain in the northern and western belt will get disrupted," the letter read.

Hence, the AIMTC urged the government to give an “urgent clarification” for the SoP of Truck drivers and crew members so that the same may be timely circulated across the country and any unforeseen disruption of the supply chain could be avoided.

