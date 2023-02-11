Air Asia In Trouble After DGCA Imposes Financial Penalty, Know What Led To This Blow

In a massive development, Tata Group's Air Asia India airlines have been fined Rs 20 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after its surveillance operation found that mandatory pilot exercises of the airline were not done.

The investigation was performed during Pilot Proficiency Check or Instrument Rating check as per schedule, resulting in a violation of DGCA regulations. According to reports, the airline's Training Head has also been removed from his position for three months as he failed to discharge his duties as DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

The DGCA has also imposed a financial penalty of Rs 3 lakh on eight designated examiners for the same. The civil aviation regulatory body had also issued a show cause notice to the head of training, concerned managers, and designated examiners of Air Asia.

They were asked to answer why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations. The decision of imposing a financial penalty has been taken by DGCA after examining the written replies.

In recent times, the airlines of the country have been under special surveillance by the DGCA due to several reporting of mid-air mechanical failure and crew members handling unruly passengers.

