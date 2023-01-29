Air Asia Lucknow-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Hits Plane

An Air Asia Lucknow-Kolkata flight made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Sunday after a bird hit the flight during the take-off roll. "Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird-strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to bay and was grounded for detailed inspection," an AIX Connect spokesperson told ANI.

Another plane is being prepared to transport them.

The emergency landing incident comes a day after a Sukhoi-30MKI and a Mirage-2000, two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets ran into an accident during a routine operational assignment. One pilot, Wing Commander Hanumantha Rao, was martyred in the accident while two others were critically injured.

On January 15, 68 people onboard a passenger plane crashed in Nepal's Pokhara.