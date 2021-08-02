Last Updated:

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Meets UAE Counterpart During Two-day Goodwill Visit

Air Chief Bhadauria met the UAE AF & AD, Major General Ibrahim Nasser M. Al Alawi. They spoke on bilateral ties and proposed further strengthening the ties.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Indian Air Force

Image Credit: ANI


Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria is currently on a two-day goodwill visit to the United Arab Emirates. On Monday, he met the Commander of UAE Air Force and Air Defence, Major General Ibrahim Nasser M. Al Alawi. The Indian Air Force mentioned in a tweet that both the personalities held a meeting to strengthen the relationship between the two Air Forces.

Highlights of the meeting

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria embarked on a journey to the United Arab Emirates last Saturday. His visit comes roughly eight months after Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane visited the Gulf country. Naravne's visit was notable as it was the first time that an Indian Army member paid a visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Today, Air Chief Bhadauria met the UAE AF & AD, Major General Ibrahim Nasser M. Al Alawi. They spoke on bilateral ties and proposed strengthening the already solid relationship between UAE and the Indian Air force. Bhadauria also engaged with central UAE AF&AD units during the two-day goodwill visit.

Exercise Desert Flag

UAE and India have been building a solid and resilient bond over the past few months. The Indian Air Force participated in the annual multinational air exercise hosted by the UAE. The exercise began on March 3 this year and went on to March 21. The IAF participated with six SU- 30 MKI, two C-17, and IL-78 tanker aircraft. The exercise aimed at providing operational exposure to the participating forces while training them to undertake simulated air combat operations in a controlled environment. The participating forces got an opportunity to enhance their operational capabilities and the mutual exchange of best practices.

Image Credit: ANI

First Published:
