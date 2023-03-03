Air Force Chief VR Chaudhari Flies In Mig-29 Aircraft As IAF No 28 Sqn Completes 60 Years

On the occasion of the IAF no 28 squadrons completing 60 years Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and AOC-IN-C Air Marshal PM Sinha flew in a large force engagement exercise consisting of a formation of a 14 mig-29 aircraft today. The Air Chief commanded the squadron, now based in Adampur, Punjab from 2001-2003. This squadron was also known as the first supersonics.

About No 28 squadron of the Indian air force

No 28 squadron, nicknamed ‘First Supersonics’ is a squadron of the Indian Air force currently based in Adampur, Punjab with the Western Air Command and flies Mig-29s. This squadron was initially based in Chandigarh, Ambala.

It was later moved to Tezpur, Assam, then Pune, Maharashtra, then Pune, Maharashtra and later to Jamnagar, Gujarat. They were equipped with Mig-29s in the early 1990s. They took part in the operations in 2000 at the time of tensions between India and Pakistan following the 1999 Kargil War. The No 28 Squadron was inducted on 23rd March 1963.

This squadron played a major role in the 1971 war. It earned the name of ‘Runway Busters’ by bombing many airfields on Kurmitola and Tejgaon airfields of erstwhile east Pakistan. These missions contributed to the IAF gaining decisive superiority over the skies of the Eastern Front and this gave the ground forces a clear path to launch attacks and execute an effective campaign.

On 14 December 1971, AVM BK Bishnoi, Vrc the then commanding officer led a coordinated strike on the governor’s house in Dhaka. The accuracy and ferocity of the attack forced the immediate resignation of the governor of East Pakistan and contributed to the unconditional surrender of the Pakistani Forces. For its professionalism, the President of India awarded the 28 squadron with ‘Battle Honours’ in 1991.