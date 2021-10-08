Air Force Day 2021: Chief Of Air Staff To Award Citations To Three IAF Units

On the occasion of IAF's 89th Air Force Day 2021, the Chief of Air Staff Unit Citation will be awarded to 3 concerning units for their extensive higher altitude operations conducted since April last year. As informed by the Indian Air Force on Friday, the Chief of Air Staff will be awarding the Unit Citations to the 47 Squadron, 116 Helicopter Unit, and the 2255 Squadron Det.

According to news agency ANI, the 47 squadron will be awarded the CAS Unit Citation for its operations along the Pakistan border followed by Balakot airstrikes and Ladakh standoff. Similarly, the 116 Helicopter Unit has been awarded the CAS Unit Citation for its border operations at the Pakistan border amid the Balakot airstrikes and after being deployed at the northern borders post the Galwan clash. Finally, the 225 Squadron was mobilised for Air Defence activation in Ladakh during the Galwan standoff.

This Air Force Day, Chief of Air Staff Unit Citation will be awarded to 3 units including the 47 Squadron for operations along Pakistan border, post-Feb 26, 2019, Balakot Air Strikes & in Ladakh sector opposite China since April-May last year for extensive high altitude ops: IAF — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

Contributions of 47 Squadron of the Indian Air Force

The 47 Squadron which was formed by Indian Air Force on 18th December 1959 is presently equipped with advanced MiG-29 Upgrade aircraft. The squadron has kept a constant watch over any misadventures against the country. It also undertook the first overseas deployment by a MiG-29 UPG aircraft after participating in the Ex-Eastern Bridge V with the Royal Oman Air Force. Earlier in 2020, the squadron was deployed by the IAF in the Northern sector and it carried out high-altitude operations.

Contributions by 166 Helicopter Unit of the Indian Air Force

Formed on 1st August 1967, the 116 Helicopter unit is equipped with the Advanced Light Helicopter Mark IV Rudra after its pre-emptive strikes in 2019. The unit has been deployed in forwarding bases of South Western Air Command to counter threats of slow-moving aerial platforms. Later in 2020, it was deployed against the offensive operations in the Ladakh region. It has executed several operations and the unit is said to achieve major milestones for the Indian aviation industry.

Contributions by 2255 Squadron Det of the Indian Air Force

A frontline OSA-AK-M, Surface to Air Guided Weapon Squadron of the IAF, 2255 Squadron Det is located in Kashmir and plays the role of ensuring Air Defence of VA/VPs in Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Earlier, it was mobilized for a defence activation in the Ladakh region during the Galwan standoff. Later, it undertook various innovations for sustaining the serviceability and reliability of its equipment.

Image: Twitter/DefenseDecode