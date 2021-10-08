On the occasion of 89th Indian Air Force Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the IAF by terming them as 'synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism'. Extending his greetings, PM Modi said that 'they have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges'. Every year on this day the nation celebrates Indian Air Force Day and marks the birth anniversary of India's one of the strongest armed forces.

PM Modi greets on Indian Air Force foundation day.

Indian Air Force Day: Tribute to martyrs of 1971 war

This year the IAF Day parade will pay tribute to the warriors of the 1971 war, which saw India defeat Pakistan, and led to the birth of Bangladesh.

"The famous Tangail airdrop operation would be depicted with three paratroopers including one from the Army jumping from a vintage Dakota transport aircraft," IAF officials said.

The Vinaash formation flying in the parade would showcase the victory in Longewala operations with six Hawk aircraft.

IAF Day- Wishes pouring in from Union Ministers to Security Forces

President Ram Nath Kovind said that the nation is 'proud' of the Indian Air Force 'which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted a video depicting the excellence of the Air Force and shared his warm wishes.

"The guardians of India's skies!" wrote Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Border Security Force (BSF) also shared 'best wishes to all ranks of Indian Air Force on 89th Air Force Day'.

Indian Air Force Day: History & Significance

Indian Air Force (IAF) was established on October 8, 1932, and its first ac flight came into being on April 1, 1933. Earlier the aviation-based force of India was called the 'Royal Indian Air Force' because at that time India was ruled by the United Kingdom. Post-independence in 1950, with the government's transition to a Republic, the prefix 'Royal' was excluded and its name was changed to 'Indian Air Force'. Having started with only 6 officers and only 19 Hawai Sepoys in 1933, IAF now is the fourth largest air force in the world.