Air Force Day: IAF Chief Says India Must Show Strength In Conflicts Against Foreigners

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari spoke on the occasion of 89th Air Force Day, celebrated at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He said that the Indian Air Force will ensure that foreign countries will not be allowed to violate the national borders. He said, “When I look at the security scenario we face today, I'm acutely conscious that I've assumed command at a crucial time. We must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory.”

He further said that he will contribute with everything he can to ensure the security of the nation. Air Chief Marshal said, “I pledge to do all I can to provide you with clear directions, good leadership and the best of resources that I can muster.” IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also awarded the Vayu Sena Medal-Gallantry to the officers. To celebrate Air Force Day, a parade was held at the Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. An air display was also conducted that began with a flag-bearing spectacle by the skydivers of the AKASH GANGA Team. They dropped from the sky from an AN-32 aircraft.

Air display at Hindon Airbase

Another air display was demonstrated by fighter jets Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale at the Hindon airbase. The flypast parade consisted of heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude with a spellbinding aerobatic display. Prominent leaders of the armed forces like Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat were present at the event.

The Indian Air Force was formed on October 8, 1932, and was under the command of colonial rule. The IAF was given a prefix of "Royal" by King George VI for the Air Force’s contribution and support to the British during the Second World War. However, after attaining independence, the prefix was removed in 1950. The IAF is one of the strongest and the biggest air forces in the world.

