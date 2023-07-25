Air Hostess Geetika Sharma Suicide Case: Former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda Acquitted

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court delivered its verdict on July 25 in the high-profile case of the abetment of suicide of former air hostess Geetika Sharma. The case involved the controversial former Haryana Minister of State for Home Affairs and MLA from Sirsa, Goyal Kanda, as an accused, alongside co-accused Aruna Chadha.

The case revolved around the tragic suicide of Geetika, an ex-air hostess employed with Kanda's MDLR airlines. On August 5, 2012, she was found dead at her residence in Ashok Vihar, North West Delhi. In the aftermath of her untimely death, Geetika's family accused Gopal Kanda of sexually harassing her and being responsible for abetting her suicide. Six months later, the victim's mother Anuradha Sharma too committed suicide.

For Kanda, the outcome of this trial held the potential to determine his political future. As a prominent Haryana politician, he had been under intense scrutiny since the allegations came to light.Special Judge Vikas Dhull pronounced the verdict on Tuesday, acquitting both Kanda and Chadha from all allegations. The court took note of a suicide note found, where Geetika had named both accused individuals as the persons responsible for her untimely death. She alleged "harassment" by Kanda and Chadha in her heartbreaking note.

Resignation and legal proceedings

Following the registration of the case, Kanda was compelled to resign from his post of Minister of State for Home in Haryana. The Delhi Police had registered a case against Kanda and Chadha on August 5, 2012, after discovering Geetika's lifeless body at her Ashok Vihar residence, along with the suicide note.

Legal developments

The legal proceedings led to Chadha's arrest on August 8, 2012, while Kanda surrendered himself at Ashok Vihar Police Station on August 18. However, in a subsequent development, Kanda was granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court in March 2014.

The court cited that his aide, Chadha, had been released on bail in February 2014, as a factor in the decision.

The case garnered public attention and media coverage, leading to discussions about the state of women's safety and harassment in the workplace.