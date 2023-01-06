Air India Accused Claims Paying Compensation To Victim, Statement Of His Lawyers Accessed

Amid the ongoing probe in the Air India urination case, the lawyers representing accused Shankar Mishra on Friday claimed that he paid adequate compensation to the female passenger via Paytm on November 28 and the lady showed no intention of lodging a complaint against him. However, on December 19 the lady's daughter returned the money back to Mishra. The lawyers also stated that the accused got her clothes and bags dry-cleaned on November 28 and the same were delivered to her on November 30.

The lawyers of Shankar Mishra, Ishanee Sharma, and Akshat Bajpai, in a statement, informed that the female passenger was concerned only about the compensation being paid to her by the airline for which she also raised a subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022.

Revealing further information in the matter, the lawyers stated that the statements recorded before the inquiry committee by the cabin crew show that there was no eyewitness to the incident and all the statements are merely hearsay evidence. The settlement reached between the parties has also been affirmed in the statements so submitted by the cabin crew.

Apart from this, it was also informed that accused Shahkar Mishra has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process.

Delhi police lodges FIR

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the passenger who urinated on a female co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. However, the accused is absconding and remains untraceable.

As per the FIR, Mishra has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal code, including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 294 (obscene act in any public place), and under 23 Aircraft Act (assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline).