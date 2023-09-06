Air India Announces One-time Fee Waiver For Rescheduling Flights During G20 Summit

Amid travel curbs in the wake of the G20 Summit, Tata Group-owned airline, Air India announced a one-time waiver in charges for flyers who are traveling between September 7 to September 11 to and from the Delhi International Airport. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the mega event being held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

As many as 160 flights were cancelled between 8-10 September at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Several airlines-anticipating heavy rush in the following days announced to either cancel or reschedule flights.

The Airline took to the micro-blogging site, X (formerly Twitter) saying, "Important Announcement: There will be travel restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed tickets to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight."

Traffic Restrictions

The Delhi Police said road travel to the airport would be affected from September 8 to 10 and has issued travel guidelines. Also, the Delhi Police has advised people to use the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line for hassle-free movement to Terminal 3 and 2 of Delhi's IGI Airport and Magenta Line to Terminal 1 of the airport.

Only bonafide residents, authorised vehicles, emergency vehicles and vehicles of passengers travelling to the Airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on the road network of New Delhi District, the notification read, according to the gazette notification on traffic restrictions issued by the Delhi government.

However, goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc., carrying valid "no-entry permissions" will be allowed to enter Delhi, it added.

"No TSR and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi district from 05:00 hours of 09.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023," the notification said.