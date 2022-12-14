Last Updated:

Air India Asks Flyers To Reach Nearly 4 Hours Before Departure Amid Delhi Airport Chaos

"Passengers are requested to arrive at least 3.5 hours for domestic & 4 hours for intl before their flight time,"Air India's advisory amid Delhi airport chaos

Air India airlines on December 13 (Tuesday) released a travel advisory for its passengers amid the rising chaos at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

As per the advisory, the airlines have requested domestic passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours and 4 hours for international passengers before their departure time in a bid to avoid congestion. The airport also advised passengers to complete web check-in for faster movement. Notably, this comes a day after Indigo airline's similar advisory.

Taking to Twitter, Air India released an advisory that stated, "Airports in Delhi are experiencing heavier than usual footfall, resulting in longer boarding and check-in times. Passengers are requested to arrive at least 3.5 hours for domestic and 4 hours for international before their flight time and carry only 1 piece of cabin luggage for a seamless security check. We request our passengers to complete web check-in for faster movement at the airport."

On Tuesday, Indigo also released an advisory on the early arrival of passengers citing heavier footfall. "The Delhi airports are experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual. Passengers are requested to reach the airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures, and to carry only 1 piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check," IndiGo said in a statement.

Jyotiraditya M Scindia takes stock of Delhi Airport's chaos

As the chaos at the Delhi airport escalated, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the airport and reviewed the situation.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia explained the chaos at the Delhi Airport after his visit on December 12. Speaking of his visit to Delhi's T3 airport, Scindia said, "There is tremendous pressure with regard to the infrastructure of the airport. I have taken a round myself today and completed a two-hour review meeting, not only with the airport operator but also with all airlines, and agencies such as DGCA, BCAS, and CISF."

Speaking of how the chaos at the airport is being managed, he said, "Originally we had at the airport, close to about 14 gates for passengers. This has now been increased to 16 gates. Boards showing waiting time at the gates will also be put up."

In order to address the congestion at the Delhi airport, authorities on Monday reduced flights during peak hours in the morning, PTI reported. Meanwhile, efforts were also made to move some flights from Delhi's T3 airport. The report added that this action plan was brought about after Scindia's visit.

