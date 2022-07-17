Air India Calicut-Dubai Flight Diverted To Muscat After 'burning Smell' Detected In Cabin

An Air India Express VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 en route to Dubai from Calicut was diverted to Muscat in Oman on Sunday after a "burning smell" was observed from one of the vents in the forward galley of the plane.

The flight had taken off on Saturday night from Calicut for Dubai. The crew checked for any smoke or fire but no such thing was found on the plane. Despite so, the Air India Express flight was diverted to Muscat as a precautionary measure.

This is the second incident of an Indian flight being diverted during the cruise today. Earlier, an IndiGo flight was diverted to Karachi due to a technical snap with the engines. The flight was headed to Hyderabad from Sharjah.

"After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," IndiGo airlines said in a statement.

On July 16, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said an Ethiopian Airlines flight en route to Bangkok from Addis Ababa made an emergency landing in Kolkata due to a pressurization issue.

On July 15, a Gujarat-bound Indigo flight was diverted to Jaipur as a precautionary measure due to a technical snag in the aircraft.

According to DGCA, the flight which took off from Delhi had to be diverted to Jaipur late at night after vibrations were reported in the engines for a fraction of a second. While the passengers were safe, a probe has been ordered into the matter.