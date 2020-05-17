Air India Unlikely To Resume Domestic Flights From May 18 As Nationwide Lockdown 3.0 Ends

As India's nationwide Coronavirus lockdown phase three ends on Sunday, the national air-carrier Air India announced that it is unlikely to resume its domestic operations from May 18, as per sources. However, while all domestic scheduled flights remain suspended, charter flights and evacuation flights will continue its operation. Date of commencement of operation will be stated in due course.

AAI issues guidelines

On Saturday, the Airports Authority of India issued an advisory for domestic air passengers, ahead of a possible resumption of flights. The advisory stated that wearing a mask, carrying a hand sanitiser, and registration on the Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory for the passengers while travelling. The DGCA is mulling on resuming domestic air travel as Lockdown 3.0 ends.

Economic tranche for civil aviation

On Saturday, the Centre announced structural reforms in eight sectors in the fourth tranche of its economic package amid Coronavirus lockdown. The reforms introduced affect 8 sectors namely - Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space and atomic energy. For aviation, FM Sitharaman announced overhauling of Airspace management, making India an MRO hub, relaxing airspace usage and auctioning of airports.

Only 60% of Indian airspace is currently available. Hence, restrictions on utilisation of air space is eased to benefit about Rs 1000 crores per year. It will result in reduction in fuel use, time and positive environmental impact.

Additional six airports are in the auction, adding to six airports up for auction in PPP basis. The first 2 rounds are expected to get Rs 13,000 crores.

India will become a global hub for Aircraft Maintenance, repair & overhaul by rationalising Tax regime for MRO ecosystem. Convergence between defence sector and civil MROs to be established.

PM Modi's Rs 20.lakh crore booster

On Tuesday, PM Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package - including the previous monetary package and the liquidity measures announced by RBI till date (amounting to 10.26 lakh crore) to kickstart Indian economy's growth. He has also stated that the lockdown will be extended post-May 18, but will have relaxed restrictions. The MHA will announce guidelines of Lockdown 4.0 on Sunday.

