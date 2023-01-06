Air India Case Accused's Lawyer Confronted By Republic; Says 'there's A Lot Of Grey In It'

Ishani Sharma, the lawyer of Shankar Mishra, who had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger on an Air India flight, said that there is a lot of 'grey' in the case. She also stated that there is 'no eyewitness account' on the flight that was nearly full.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Ishani Sharma said, "There is no eyewitness account or statement of a flight that was nearly full. The crew is not stating that they had seen the incident happen. How is that possible?"

'Lot of grey' in case: Accused Shankar Mishra's lawyer

The lawyer said that a person was sitting in between the accused and the 70-year-old woman. "How did the man in between not get drenched?" she asked.

"There is a lot of grey in it. Lots of things are matters of evidence trial and for the court to decide. I would sincerely request to wait for the other side's story," the lawyer added.

When asked about the WhatsApp chats where Shankar Mishra apologised to the woman, his lawyer said, "He was apologising for the accusation that was laid on him which was he unsure of."

Furthermore, Sharma said that the accusation is yet to be proven in court. "The woman has gone and filed an FIR. I cannot see he did not and you cannot say he did. It is yet to be proven in court," she said.

Meanwhile, a four-member Delhi Police team on Friday, January 6, reached Mumbai in search of Shankar but found his home locked in the city's Kurla (East) area.

The Delhi police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the man based on the complaint given by the victim to Air India.

Shankar, allegedly in an inebriated condition, urinated on his co-passenger, a woman in her seventies, in the business class of the Air India New York-Delhi flight.

