Air India Crew And Pilot To Appear Before Delhi Police; Republic Accesses Complaint Copy

Following Republic's exposé, it has been learnt that the Delhi police will soon record the statement of the crew members in connection to the incident that occurred on November 26, 2022. According to the sources, Air India's crew and pilots are currently in Mumbai and have been asked to appear before the police on Thursday itself.

As per the details accessed, the accused has been identified as Shekhar Mishra. It has been revealed that the 35-year-old Mishra works with an MNC and was on a trip sponsored by his company. Mishra apologised to the lady on the same day the incident occurred. Notably, the accused is currently untraceable and is not at his residence in Mumbai.

Days after the incident took place, Air India General Manager AN Kulkarni on December 28 visited the IGI Airport Police Station and filed a complaint in the matter. Following Kulkarni's complaint, the police took action on the matter. The Delhi police also contact the victim to record her statement, however, she stated that she has already given her complaint to Air India on a similar day of the incident.

Republic accesses complaint

Soon after the shocking incident came to the light, Republic on Thursday accessed the complaint copy through which it came to know that a man allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old female passenger who was travelling on Air India's New York to New Delhi flight.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police filed an FIR in connection to the case under Sections 354 ( Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code.

"I would like to submit a complaint about my appalling experience travelling with on Air India Business Class Flight AI102, Seat 9A, from JFK to New Delhi on November 26, 2022. He unzipped his pants and urinated on me and kept standing there until the person sitting next to me tapped him and told him to go back to his seat, at which point he staggered back to his seat," the complaint read.

The complaint added, "It is a shame when a national airline fails to protect the safety and dignity of their customers, especially senior citizens. Clearly, this has to be addressed by the people at the highest level."