Air India Disinvestment: What Changes To Expect In New Air India As Tata Group Takes Over?

Tata Group’s formal acquisition of Air India on Thursday also marks the return of "Maharaja" to its Bombay House after 69 years with all eyes on the takeover. According to reports, the Air India authorities had in a letter on Monday confirmed the divestment date. Vinod Hejmadi, Director Finance, Air India in an email to employees said, “Air India disinvestment has been decided to take place on 27 January 2022. The closing balance sheet on 20 January is to be provided today, 24 January so that it can be reviewed by Tata & any changes can be made on Wednesday”.

Moreover, Tata Group’s chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today before the formal takeover of Air India. A senior government official told ANI, "Officially Air India hands over to Tata Group today in the afternoon. Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran will be in the ministries for the official handover process." The formal announcement regarding Tata Group's takeover of Air India will also be made today.

Air India was sold to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, for ₹18,000 crores on 8 October by the government following a competitive bidding process.

What changes to expect in New Air India?

Tata Group also took the first step towards the reacquisition of Air India by introducing “enhanced meal service” in four flights that will operate from Mumbai on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday, according to PTI. It is to note that Air India flights will not be flying under the banner of Tata Group from Thursday itself, the officials added.

These flights include AI864 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI687 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI945 (Mumbai-Abu Dhabi) and AI639 (Mumbai-Bengaluru). The officials cited by the report added that even though “enhanced meal service” will be provided on four flights on Thursday, the takeover is set to take place later that same day.

According to PTI, the officials said that the new date from which all Air India flights will fly under the Tata Group’s banner or aegis will be revealed to the employees later. Meanwhile, the “enhanced meal service” will be served on the Mumbai-Newark flight and five Mumbai-Delhi flights from Friday. Devised by officials of Tata Group, the same service will be introduced in more flights in a staggered and phased manner, the officials stated.

Image: PTI