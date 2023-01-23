Air India Express Flight Enroute Muscat Develops Technical Glitch, Makes Emergency Landing

An Air India Express flight en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, Oman returned shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its onboard computer system.

According to the sources, flight IX 549 carrying 105 passengers took off from the state capital of Kerala at 8.30 AM and returned to the international airport here at 9.17 AM after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch in FMS (flight management system).

"All 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe. The airline is attempting to arrange another flight for the passengers and it's expected to take off from here at 1 PM. All passengers are being well taken care of," an Air India Express spokesperson said.