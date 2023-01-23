Last Updated:

Air India Express Flight Enroute Muscat Develops Technical Glitch, Makes Emergency Landing

An Air India Express flight en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, returned shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its onboard computer system

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Air India

Image: PTI


An Air India Express flight en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, Oman returned shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its onboard computer system.

According to the sources, flight IX 549 carrying 105 passengers took off from the state capital of Kerala at 8.30 AM and returned to the international airport here at 9.17 AM after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch in FMS (flight management system).

"All 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe. The airline is attempting to arrange another flight for the passengers and it's expected to take off from here at 1 PM. All passengers are being well taken care of," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

READ | Republic IMPACT: Blanket ban on Air India Pee-Gate accused Shankar Mishra for 4 months
READ | Pee-Gate accused Shankar Mishra's lawyers disagree with Air India's committee finding
READ | Peegate case: DGCA slaps ₹30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months
READ | Air India urination: Crew member shot an email to airline top management including CEO
First Published:
COMMENT