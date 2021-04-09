Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Kozhikode; Fire Warning In Cargo Bay

Update at 10. 22 am

Air India released a statement follwoing the emergency landing of its flight at Kozhikode on Friday. "An Air India Express flight made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode today after pilots detected fire alarm from cargo. With 17 passengers onboard, the flight was scheduled for Calicut-Kuwait", Air India's statement read.

An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode on Friday after a fire warning was sounded in the cargo compartment, as per sources. Pictures of the flight standing on the runway surfaced soon after the news of the emergency landing broke and fire tenders that were rushed to the spot can be seen next to the aeroplane.

