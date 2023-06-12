Air India Flags Flight Delays In Mumbai As India Braces For Cyclone Biparjoy

Why are you reading this: Air India has put out a statement saying some of its flights running from Mumbai will be delayed due closure of Runway 09/27 because of inclement weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorm in India's financial capital on Monday, June 12. The statement from the airline comes at a time when Cyclone Biparjoy — which has turned into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm’ — is brewing in the Arabian Sea and is expected to make landfall on the western coastline on June 15.

3 things you need to know:

Air India has flagged flight delays on June 12 due to inclement weather

Gujarat is bracing for Cyclone Biparjoy which is likely to make landfall on June 15.

IMD has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for central Maharashtra on June 11-12.

Brace for flight delays

Air India, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, announced some flights may be cancelled and some delayed as frontal rains are likely to affect day to day operations at the Mumbai airport. “Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions,” Air India tweeted.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:



Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused… — Air India (@airindia) June 11, 2023

The Met department, in a statement, forecast that thunderstorm along with lightning and moderate spells of rain and winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely in several parts of Maharashtra, including Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Kolhapur.

#WATCH | Tidal waves and rain hit Mumbai due to cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' in Arabian Sea pic.twitter.com/BehVpPrqVA — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

The IMD tweeted that Cyclone Biparjoy has strengthened into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm and is now centred over the east-central Arabian Sea, 460 km to the south-southwest of Porbandar, 510 km to the south-southwest of Dwarka, and 600 km to the south-southwest of Naliya.

According to the agency, the cyclone is anticipated to reach the shores of Saurashtra, Kutch, and nearby Pakistan on Thursday around midday as a very strong cyclonic storm.

Gujarat prepares for impact

Ajay Bhalla, the Union home secretary, evaluated preparedness for the oncoming cyclone. According to a ministry official, the union home secretary presided over a meeting of the national executive committee to assess how well the central ministries, agencies, and the Gujarat government were prepared to handle the approaching hurricane, agencies reported.

VSCS BIPARJOY intensified into an ESCS at 0530IST today, about 480 km SSW of Porbandar, 530 km SSW of Dwarka and 610 km SSW of Naliya . To cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adj. Pakistan coasts bw Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan around noon of 15th June as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/AZsK1Wqzqi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2023

The national executive committee is in charge of administering different policies and strategies connected to disaster management in accordance with the disaster management legislation.

The spokesperson said the Gujarat government has taken all precautions to deal with Cyclone Biparjoy and is prepared for restoration of services once the cyclone makes landfall. Senior representatives from government ministries and organisations, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as well as the chief secretary of Gujarat were present at the meeting.