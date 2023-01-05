Air India Horror: Hunt On To Nab Accused Businessman; Police To Record Statements Of Crew

The inebriated passenger who allegedly urinated on a woman passenger in the business class of the Air India flight has been identified as Shekhar Mishra. He is a businessman hailing from Mumbai and the efforts are on to nab him, informed the police. The Delhi police also informed that if the suspect doesn't cooperate then the police will send a look-out circular (LOC).

An FIR has been filed against the man who urinated on a female passenger on board a flight from New York to Delhi on November 26. The passenger on whom he allegedly urinated is an international passenger, a 70-year-old elderly woman.

Delhi Police to record statements of co-passengers and AI crew

According to sources, Delhi Police have sent notice to the four crew members associated with Air India. The statements of the four crew members of Air India and the co-passengers will also be recorded.

Delhi Police files FIR against the accused

On January 4, police filed an FIR and formed multiple teams to nab the passenger who urinated on the female passenger. The case was filed based on the complaint of the woman passenger under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Rules, said the police. They further added the IPC sections included in the case are 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person).

"We have formed multiple teams to keep a track of the accused passenger and he will be arrested soon," the officer said.

Air India impose a 30-day ban on the passenger

On the part of Air India, the airline has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger who had urinated on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi in November last year. An internal panel has also been established to probe for any lapses on the part of the crew during the incident.

The DGCA has also sought a report from the airline on the incident and will "take action against those found negligent". The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also written to Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to intervene in the matter.

