Air India Incident: Accused Paid Compensation To 70-yr-old Victim; WhatsApp Chats Accessed

Republic accessed the WhatsApp chats between Shankar Mishra, the man who urinated on his co-passenger on an Air India flight, and the 70-year-old victim named Hema.

According to the exchanged messages, the accused paid for the dry cleaning and refurbishment of the victims' clothes, bags and shoes. The same was confirmed by Shankar's lawyers who said that he had paid for the dry cleaning of Hema's belongings but the money was returned by the victim's daughter.

Shankar, the businessman from Mumbai, paid a total of Rs 15,000 in compensation to the victim and offered to deliver her belongings after the dry-cleaning. Hema also said that she prevented her daughter and son-in-law from lodging a complaint although they were very upset about the incident. However, the money was returned by Hema's daughter who warned Shankar not to communicate with her further. The accused's lawyers also stated that the accused got her clothes and bags dry-cleaned on November 28 and got them delivered on December 30, 2022.

Notably, a lookout notice has been issued against Mishra as he is currently untraceable. The case dates back to November 26, 2022, when Mishra, according to the victim, flashed his private parts and urinated on her on a New York to Delhi flight while in a drunk state.

Accused's lawyers say the evidence is 'hearsay'

Stating that there is no credible eyewitness to the incident, Shankar's lawyers Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai said that most of the statements made about it are based on hearsay. An FIR has been filed against the accused under multiple sections of the IPC including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), 294 (obscene act in any public place), and under 23 Aircraft Act (assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardizing good order and discipline). Despite Shankar being nowhere to be found, his lawyers said he will cooperate with the investigation process.