Air India Bars Its Crew From Sharing Pics On Social Media While They Are In Their Uniforms

Air India has issued a circular refraining its cabin crew from sharing pictures or videos amid the repatriation process as a part of the 'Vande Bharat Mission'. In the circular, Air India has asked its cabin crew to not film any person in uniform during repatriation flights since it will be a violation of the laid norms.

The circular read, "Please note that posting any pictures/videos in uniform on any media including social media is a violation of the laid down norms. Further, formal permission from Air India is required before sharing any details, pictures, or videos with any production house or individual," a circular read. It further read that any crew found involved in any such activity will be seriously reprimanded and will lead to serious disciplinary action.

'Vande Bharat' Mission

In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre had announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. The Ministry of Home Affairs had also issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the movement of the returnees. The mission will go on for 7 days and will rescue stranded Indians from over 11 countries in 64 Air India flights carrying over 14,800 people. The flights will take off for 12 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore, and the US.

Five Air India pilots tested COVID positive

Meanwhile, five Air India pilots who had undertaken cargo flights to China have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus during the pre-flight COVID-19 test. Sources in the national carrier informed that all five pilots are currently asymptomatic and are based in Mumbai. The pre-flight COVID-19 test is usually carried out 72 hours before the pilots are rostered for flight duties.

(With ANI Inputs)