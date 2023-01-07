Air India Issues Show-cause Notice To Employees After Getting Flak For 'pee-gate' Case

A show-cause notice has been issued by Air India to four of its cabin crew and one pilot in connection with the shocking urination incident onboard the airline. Along with this, the crew has also been de-rostered amidst the ongoing investigation. This happened after the airline received a lot of flak for two continuous cases of passengers relieving themselves onboard international flights.

Moreover, Air India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson has directed his airline employees to bring to notice any such incidents of "improper behaviour onboard to authorities at the earliest even if the matter appears to be resolved".

Air India CEO writes letter to employees

The CEO, while writing a letter to the Air India employees, emphasised timely action against those who do not abide by the norms of flight. He said, "This week has, ‘regrettably’, been dominated by media headlines of which you are no doubt familiar. The repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress.”

He also stressed on the need to report any mishappening onboard flights to the authorities, even if the crew thinks that the situation is under control.

“Whilst the story is more complicated than has been reported, there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn. Most importantly is that, if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved. The same applies in the case of passengers deemed to meet the threshold of ‘Unruly’,” he wrote.

He added, "We must also be clear on the standard of behaviour that is expected on our aircraft and take firm, decisive and timely action against those who do not comply."

“Though there are numerous cases in which we have done exactly this, I have asked that these, and other relevant aspects of the Safety and Emergency Procedures Manual, be immediately reiterated by operating departments and reinforced in recurrent training, and I ask each of you to reflect on what you would do if faced with such situations. As in any other area, knowledge and preparation underpin confidence and outcome,” Wilson concluded.

Man urinates on co-passenger onboard Air India flight, arrested

Meanwhile, Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai resident, who allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard the November 26 Air India flight between New York and Delhi, was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday. Mishra was held from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi.

An FIR has also been lodged on January 4 after the woman co-passenger filed a complaint about the man to Air India.