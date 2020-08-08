Air India Kozhikode Crash: Ex-Civil Aviation Min Condoles Deaths, Calls For Greater Safety

Former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Saturday condoled the death of people in the Kozhikode flight crash incident, saying that we must work towards avoiding such incidents in the future and that safety should be paramount.

"It is unfortunate that there was an accident yesterday at the Karipur Airport and the crew and many passengers were injured and lost their lives. We express our condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," Raju, who led the Aviation Ministry from 2014–2018, said.

The Telugu Desam Party leader said he is awaiting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report on the incident to better understand what went wrong and work towards avoiding such incidents in the future.

"A lot of work needs to be done now and this has to be taken forward. We hope that safety will never be sacrificed in our country again," he added.

Saddened to hear about the accident of the Air India Express at the Kozhikode airport this evening. My prayers go out to the passengers and crew of this aircraft as well as their loved ones. — Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) August 7, 2020

Ashok Gajapathi Raju further said that India's airline safety record has been quite good and recalled that the Karipur airport had been in need of land to extend the runway.

"India's safety record has been quite good. If my memory serves me right, I recall that airport needed a little land for runway extension so that it could become compliant to receive wide-body aircraft and become an international airport. I don't know if the aircraft was a wide body or narrow body but all aircraft and airports have to be compliant and safety is paramount," he said.

READ | Kozhikode Air India Crash LIVE Updates

READ | Air India Plane Crash: Sword Of Honour Recipient Captain DV Sathe Was A Former IAF Officer

Kozhikode Air India crash

An Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode from Dubai skidded off the runway and had a crash landing at the Karipur airport. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM on Friday, August 7.

There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 4 cabin crew. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that 149 people were admitted to the hospital of which 23 have been discharged and 23 are in critical condition. He said that among those injured are passengers from other states too. The death toll stands at 19, of which the CM said 7 were men, 7 women, and 4 children. One of the dead had later tested positive for COVID-19.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Air India Kozhikode Crash: All Four Cabin Crew Members Confirmed To Be Safe

READ | Air India Express Arranges 3 Relief Flights For Those Affected By Kozhikode Plane Crash