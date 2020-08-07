Air India Kozhikode Crash: India Envoy To UAE Expresses Grief, Issues 5 Helpline Numbers

The Indian embassy in the United Arab Emirates has set up five helpline numbers which have been tweeted by the Consulate in Dubai, Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor told Republic TV. An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Calicut with 184 passengers skidded off the runway, crash landing at Karipur Airport in Kerala's Kozhikode Friday evening. The incident has left two dead and over 35 injured as per the latest available information.

Kapoor expressed his grief over the incident saying, "This is a very tragic accident and it's very distressing to hear. We have been having these Vande Bharat flights taking back people to India. Air India and Air India Express have been leading the effort and did a commendable job in this."

He further said that nearly 3 lakh people have been repatriated to India from the Emirates since the evacuation drive started. He said all details related to the incident can be accessed on these websites— https://www.cgidubai.gov.in/ and https://indembassyuae.gov.in/index.php

Furthermore, the helpline numbers are — 0565463903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575 and 00971 6 5970303

Air India Express has also established helpline number in Sharjah at 00971 6 5970303. People can call them as well for updates. Full details of injured and casualties are awaited. @FlyWithIX @MOS_MEA @IndembAbuDhabi — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 7, 2020

Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway.We pray for well being of passengers and crew and will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates.Our helplines 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575 @MOS_MEA @IndembAbuDhabi — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 7, 2020

Distressed to learn of this accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and their families. https://t.co/7MNVR2Dit5 — Amb Pavan Kapoor (@AmbKapoor) August 7, 2020

Following the crash landing, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the police and fire department to take urgent action. He also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the flight arriving from Dubai fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 and broke into two pieces.

The visibility was 2000 metres at the time of landing. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force are being rushed to the Karipur airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Vijayan on the plane crash. Expressing his pain over the plane crash, the PM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Moreover, he promised that the Central government would provide all possible assistance. The Kerala CM assured that all mechanisms of the state government shall be used to deal with the emergency.

READ | Kozhikode Air India Crash LIVE Updates

READ | Air India Kozhikode Crash: PM Modi Speaks To Kerala CM, Promises All Possible Assistance