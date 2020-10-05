Last Updated:

Air India One In PICS: Inside VVIP Aircraft Meant To Fly PM, Prez And Can Block Missiles

The interior of VVIP aircraft Air India One is very attractive and it was recently modified by Boeing, in addition to some other customisations.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja
Air India One interior
1/6
(Image @ArjunChander127/Twitter)  

The first specially modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of the Air India One fleet for VVIPs, landed in New Delhi on October 1. The interior of the plane is was recently modified by Boeing.

Air India One interior
2/6
@ashwani_avgeek/Twitter

The modified aircraft is set to match the US President’s Air Force One in terms of security measures. 

medical centre inside plane
3/6
(Image @ArjunChander127/Twitter)  

Air India One has a mini medical centre and it is equipped with an advanced communication system.

space for press
4/6
(Image @ArjunChander127/Twitter)  

The aircraft also has a standard space for the press. The first of the two Boeing 777 will be handed over to the India Air Force and will be used to ferry the top political leaders of the nation.

Equipped with defence system
5/6
(Image: @CaptAmritMishra/Twitter)

Boeing 777 aircraft is also equipped with advanced defence systems and will be operated fully by IAF pilots in due course of time. It has been provided with the latest tech.

seating inside the plane
6/6
(Image: @CaptAmritMishra/Twitter)

The rear seats of the aircraft are Economy class category, however, rest of the seats are Business class. 

