Air India Order Of 840 Aircrafts ‘a Landmark In History Of Air India’, Says AI Official

Air India’s Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal termed the Air India order of 840 aircrafts as ‘a landmark moment in the history of Air India and Indian aviation’. He further stated in a Linkedin post, the airline has also placed an option to acquire 370 aircrafts.

Aggarwal added the fascinating two year journey that began with the privatisation of Air India culminated into the massive 840 aircraft order. Notably, the announcement comes a day after the airline announced it has placed a firm order of 470 aircraft - 250 from Airbus and 200 from Boeing.

Biggest order in aviation history

Aggarwal said the airline is humbled by the excitement generated by the order globally. "The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade," he said.

The order comprises 210 A320/321 Neo/XLR and 40 A350-900/1000. The Boeing firm order comprises 190 737-Max, 20 787s and 10 777s. Moreover the airline has also signed up a maintenance contract of the engines, "We have also signed up for long-term maintenance of the engines with CFM International (CFM), Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace," he informed.

PM lauds Air India deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the deal between Air India and Airbus as a ‘landmark deal’, which also reflects the deepening relationship between India and France. As a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation, PM Modi alongwith US President Joe Biden also welcomed the landmark agreement between India and Boeing.

Notably Air India will get the delivery of the first A350 aircraft by the end of 2023. It’s important to recall it is after 17 years that Air India, acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022 has ordered planes.

The airline’s last order was worth US$ 10.8 in 2005 signed in 2005 for 111 planes -- 68 from Boeing and 43 from Airbus.

